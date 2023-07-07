Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Florida

Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.
Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Friday for a 12-year-old boy in St. Lucie County, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Leon Scarborough has been missing since Thursday from Fort Pierce.

He is described as white, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs. He is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

The boy may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough, 54. Scarborough is described as a white man who is bald with hazel eyes, 6-foot-tall and 180 pounds.

If seen, do not approach. Contact law enforcement by calling 911 or by calling St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Atoka shooting leaves one man injured, no suspect.
One man hurt after overnight shooting outside Atoka McDonalds
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
A new workout experience is coming to Denison.
Orange Theory Texoma opening this week
A temperatures inversion caused firework smoke to be stuck near the ground in downtown Nashville.
Firework shows contribute to poor air quality
One man is dead after a drowning incident at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
Dallas man drowns at Lake Murray

Latest News

Robots are presented during a press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social...
Robots take questions at Geneva press conference, say they could be better leaders than humans
Cary Epstein, lifeguarding supervisor, operates a drone during takeoff for a shark patrol...
Drones sweep for sharks along New York’s coast during rise in encounters with beachgoers
N.Y. steps up shark patrols after swimmers bitten
The suspect was taken into custody on the freeway in California after a police chase.
Suspect leads police on chase; good Samaritan said hitchhiker stole car