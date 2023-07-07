Texoma Local
Amtrak and ODOT unveil new pricing options for the Heartland Flyer

Ticket options for passengers interested in riding the Heartland Flyer doubled from four to...
Ticket options for passengers interested in riding the Heartland Flyer doubled from four to eight Thursday.(Action News 5)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Ticket options for passengers interested in riding the Heartland Flyer doubled from four to eight Thursday.

Amtrak and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Thursday that they are releasing four new options that aim to make the Heartland Flyer more affordable.

The new ticket options will offer a variety of benefits from savings to refund options, giving riders more flexibility.

