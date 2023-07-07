Amtrak and ODOT unveil new pricing options for the Heartland Flyer

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Ticket options for passengers interested in riding the Heartland Flyer doubled from four to eight Thursday.

Amtrak and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Thursday that they are releasing four new options that aim to make the Heartland Flyer more affordable.

The new ticket options will offer a variety of benefits from savings to refund options, giving riders more flexibility.

