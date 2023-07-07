Texoma Local
Big Upgrades Coming to Ardmore Industrial Airpark

Ardmore Industrial Airpark Upgrades
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Big plans are in store at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark. The city just approved a 22 million dollar grant from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and will also be receiving 25 million from Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Bill Murphy, President and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce says that the project is planned to take three years to complete, “Over the next three years you will see new rail assets from train car storage, tracks, to loading facilities, to air cargo aprons and eventually buildings that will house cargo that will probably flying in from North and South America.”

In today’s world of online shopping, fast shipping and delivering products to customers is critical for e-commerce.

“When you go to order something online, you expect it to delivered the next day,” Murphy stated. “Not just Amazon but other service providers that are looking for locations where they can get their product to a central location and distribute it effectively across the U.S.”

Murphy says he hopes that it will bring more business opportunities to the area, “We see this really across the country and frankly around the world where air cargo needs airports for distribution of products, we believe that our central location, halfway between Dallas and Oklahoma City, we are really primed to be able to develop a significant air cargo presence at the airpark.”

News 12 explores the growth of a well-known marina on Lake Texoma.
Willow Springs Marina & Resort makes upgrades
