Dino Days at The Sherman Museum

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dino Days are back for the summer of 2023 and each year there are added tools and features to enhance kids’ experience in learning.

This exhibit is designed to get kids to the museum to learn throughout the summer. Stuart Holcomb, the director, says that attendance usually spikes in the summer because of Dino Days, and it is a topic that everyone can be drawn too. “How often do you get to see a full size T-Rex be a replica, be a full skinned replica or bone replica like we have? It’s just not every day. And to see the full size of 42 foot long T-Rex is really a unique thing,” he says.

The museum tweaks and adds extra things every year to make sure that this can be a new and improved experience. “[People are] looking for different things and we’re trying to get different things for people, that way they don’t see the same things every year,” Holcomb says.

The exhibit includes more than just replicas, it has actual fossils that have been dug up, and visitors can go beyond just seeing the historical bones. “One of my favorite things is the touching tools that we have. We have an Edmontosaurus femur, the leg bone, and kids can actually touch that and see what the fossil actually looks like and feels like, and it’s actually a real bone instead of a replica” says Holcomb.

This year, Dino Days emphasizes the importance of the meteorite section since its a key reason why dinosaurs are no longer roaming the earth. “The meteorites are also a big part of this because they are linked with the dinosaurs as far as the extinction events.” Holcomb says.

Dino Days will continue Wednesday through Saturday from 10AM to 4PM until the end of August.

