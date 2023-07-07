Texoma Local
Grayson County CASA celebrating 30th anniversary

By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County CASA is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The group is inviting the community to celebrate on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Municipal Building in Sherman.

Executive Director, James Hamilton, said there will be games, food trucks, bounce houses and live music.

”We’d love to have everybody out,” Hamilton said, “If you have kids, want to get them out, let them burn some energy, bring them out, let them run.”

Hamilton said the event is free but donations are welcome if people feel inclined. In addition, he says they are always open to new volunteers so information can also be provided.

“We’ll have stations for people to come out and put their information in and we’ll keep in contact, get everything going,” Hamilton said.

Over the past three decades, the group has helped 1,500 children get into better home situations. Hamilton said Saturday’s celebration will be to celebrate the kids served as well as the volunteers who helped make it possible.

Dino Days