Parker Memorial Library Summer Reading Program

SULPHUR, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Parker Memorial Library and the Southern Oklahoma Library system are teaming up for a summer reading program for children and grownups.

The program will last through August and feature a variety of events for all ages including solving letterboxes, puzzle swaps, a magic show for the parents and more...

One of the programs offered by the library teaches American Sign Language, providing an opportunity to learn a new method of communication.

“We have some people who they might be hard of hearing, and just never got to learn sign language,” said Jennifer Lindsey, branch manager at Parker Memorial Library. ”We have people who have deaf family members that are coming in, we have people who just want to learn so they can communicate with friends and family,”

Lindsey says they hope that many families take advantage of this opportunity to encourage their children to read and learn, “I think its good to encourage reading during the summer months when kids are not in school, they can forget a lot of the things that they learned during the school year but if they keep up with reading and keeping their minds active, it gets them better prepared for that next grade.”

Lindsey says that one of the goals of the program is to foster inclusivity and promote community involvement, “Summer reading is an annual program that we have. This year’s theme is ‘All Together Now’ which is part of the reason we ended up doing the ASL class, and the letterboxing, because we want things that celebrate our Sulphur community...”

And celebrate the joy of reading and learning every season of the year.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.