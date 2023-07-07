Sherman expedites construction on new stadium

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is accelerating the construction of its new multipurpose stadium at Sherman High School by about 3 years.

The project was originally slated for completion in fall of 2029, but now the district plans to have the stadium completed closer to 2026. The completion of the stadium will now more closely align with the planned additions to Sherman High School.

The turf and the track are already down and ready to use. Extra seating, extra parking, extra concession stands, and extra bathrooms are among the things left to be added to the stadium.

The project is funded through this year’s bond program and the growth in Sherman has increased the district’s bonding capacity.

Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett said that increase provided the chance to build faster without increasing taxes.

“We’re in a great position here in Sherman,” Bennett said. “We have unprecedented growth within our community … so that brings in greater revenue.”

The main advantage of speeding up the project is simple.

“We can save money, save up to about $10 million, and we can also reduce the amount of time that we have construction going on at Sherman high school,” Bennett said.

Head football coach Josh Aleman says moving up the new stadium will benefit both the players and his coaching staff.

“They’re like, okay, (2029). well, oh, man, some of these kids will be gone,” Aleman said. “But now you start bumping it up to wherever it is to the (2026) now. I think what we’re talking about is some of these kids are going to get to see it. And that’s a great deal for the kids, for the coaches, everyone involved.”

Design and construction of the stadium is now expected to begin early next year, with the projected completion to be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.