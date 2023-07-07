Texoma Local
Stormy and Cooler Weekend

Slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Friday afternoon is cooler than normal thanks to some earlier storms that mostly passed through the Oklahoma counties in Texoma. Many residents North of the Red River are starting the weekend with temperatures in the low-80s while South of the Red River is seeing normal temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances are swiftly dwindling for the remainder of Friday evening, but they’ll be back very soon.

Storm chances jump back up to about 30% in the early morning hours of Saturday and continue into the afternoon and evening. There is a stalled stationary front that will provide enough lift to bring Texoma multiple rounds of storms throughout the weekend. As of Friday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center has the Oklahoma counties in Texoma under a Slight (Level 2 out of 5) risk for severe storms. Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are the primary threat with some hail potential.

The afternoon and evening storm threat for Saturday looks extremely isolated, so much of Texoma will be hot and humid Saturday. Sunday will also have a chance for early morning storms with increasing cloud cover and storm chances in the afternoon evening. This will drastically affect temperatures with highs expected to top out in the mid to upper-80s. The severe storm threat also lowers on Sunday, so it will primarily be a cloudy and cooler end to the weekend.

Some more scattered storms are possible early next week. Stormy clouds will be replaced with clear skies and soaring temperatures as we round the bend into mid-July.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

