Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student serving time in jail
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A former Sherman school teacher who was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student is now in the Grayson County Jail.
Online jail records show that Katherine Morris, 42, was booked into the jail Thursday night.
The jail time is connected to a September 2021 incident where Morris bought alcohol for a student and his friend at a local family entertainment business.
Morris then brought the two back to her home in Pottsboro and had sex with them.
According to court documents, Morris made a guilty plea that resulted in her getting ten years probation and 90 days in jail.
