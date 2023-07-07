Texoma Local
Thrill Hill: Iconic Sherman exit closed

For Sherman locals, the stomach drop you get on US Highway 75 exit 61 onto Texoma Parkway is a familiar feeling.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For Sherman locals, the stomach drop you get on US Highway 75 exit 61 onto Texoma Parkway is a familiar feeling.

The exit, also known as “Thrill Hill”, is now closed.

Luckily for residents, TxDOT Spokesperson, Tim McAlavy, said this is not a permanent closure. McAlavy said it is a nessicary part of building new lanes, bridges and retaining walls.

In the meantime, he advises drivers to be cautious of crews working on the roads.

