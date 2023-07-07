Two people on the run, one in custody, after alleged burglary of Love County dispensary

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people are on the run, and one is in jail, after they allegedly robbed a dispensary in Love County early Friday morning.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge says that deputies tried to pull over a car on I-35 at around 3:30 A.M., but the car took off instead of pulling over.

From there, deputies chased the car to just North of the Red River where they arrested the driver, Dekevion Brown of Dallas, and the two unidentified passengers fled on foot.

When the car was searched, deputies found 17 pound of marijuana that had been stolen from a dispensary in Thackerville.

Sheriff Cumberledge says there is no suspected danger to the public, and deputies are still looking for the other suspects.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.