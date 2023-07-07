Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two people on the run, one in custody, after alleged burglary of Love County dispensary

Two people are on the run, and one, Dekevion Brown, is in jail, after they allegedly robbed a...
Two people are on the run, and one, Dekevion Brown, is in jail, after they allegedly robbed a dispensary in Love County early Friday morning.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people are on the run, and one is in jail, after they allegedly robbed a dispensary in Love County early Friday morning.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge says that deputies tried to pull over a car on I-35 at around 3:30 A.M., but the car took off instead of pulling over.

From there, deputies chased the car to just North of the Red River where they arrested the driver, Dekevion Brown of Dallas, and the two unidentified passengers fled on foot.

When the car was searched, deputies found 17 pound of marijuana that had been stolen from a dispensary in Thackerville.

Sheriff Cumberledge says there is no suspected danger to the public, and deputies are still looking for the other suspects.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Atoka shooting leaves one man injured, no suspect.
One man hurt after overnight shooting outside Atoka McDonalds
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
The national Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the Choctaw Nation nearly $100,000.
Choctaw Cultural Center awarded $99,999 grant
A new workout experience is coming to Denison.
Orange Theory Texoma opening this week
A temperatures inversion caused firework smoke to be stuck near the ground in downtown Nashville.
Firework shows contribute to poor air quality

Latest News

News 12 explores the growth of a well-known marina on Lake Texoma.
Willow Springs Marina & Resort makes upgrades
News 12 explores the growth of a well-known marina on Lake Texoma.
Willow Springs Marina & Resort makes upgrades
Ardmore Industrial Airpark Upgrades
Big Upgrades Coming to Ardmore Industrial Airpark
Katherine Morris, a former Sherman school teacher, who was arrested for having an inappropriate...
Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student serving time in jail