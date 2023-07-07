Texoma Local
Willow Springs Marina & Resort makes upgrades

News 12 explores the growth of a well-known marina on Lake Texoma.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
MEADE, Okla. (KXII) - When Paul Casperson took over Willow Springs Marina and Resort in 2017, he had big plans.

“We started out just trying to get it operational, get boat slips, get cabins, get things to where people could use the marina,” Casperson shared.

In the beginning, there were 17 cabins which held a certain rustic charm, today the marina has 37 renovated cabins, and he turned an empty stage into a concert venue.

“We started with Memorial Day, July 4th, and then we have Labor Day coming up on Labor Day weekend,” Willow Springs Marina& Resort’s Kelsey M. said.

Casperson’s not through.

“ We’re working with the corps of engineers right now to take over the other side of the property. There’s another 135 acres over there, and when we get that done, we’re looking to try to add floating cabins over there on that side,” he shared.

The marina already hosts family events and now they’re thinking really big!

“I have a master plan that we’ll have the water slides over here. We’ll have a splash pad, playground, ropes course,” Casperson continued.

But they also want to keep costs down.

“We know that it’s hard, especially when you have several kids, right, or you have multiple family members that want to come out,” Kelsey M. replied.

Whether you like live music, boats, or waterslides, Willow Springs could be in your future.

