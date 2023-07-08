Johnston County man sentenced to second-degree murder in death of girlfriend

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Friday, a Tishomingo man was sentenced in a federal court to almost 22 years in prison for the November 2020 murder of his girlfriend.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Oklahoma, which said that Cory Boykin, 35, was sentenced for second-degree murder in Indian Country.

Deputies say that on November 21, 2020, Boykin choked and beat his girlfriend Cheyenne Basham, who died a day later.

On March 9, 2021, Boykin pled guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country.

“The defendant’s callous and egregious acts warranted the lengthy prison term recommended by the United States and imposed by the Court,” United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson said. “Although the sentence will never fully bring justice to the family, hopefully they can begin the healing process knowing the defendant is being held accountable for his crimes.”

🚨￼￼Convicted Murderer Sentenced in Federal Court🚨 Below is a press release from the US Attorney's Office, Eastern... Posted by Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 7, 2023

