Local athletes continuing off-season grind

By Dylan Morgan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - For Texoma athletics there truly is no off season. With athletes on both sides of the Red River choosing to spend their free time in the lab, working towards the ultimate goal of dominating their sport and making it to the next level. Out in Durant, C4 Sports Performance are no strangers at helping achieve those goals. With a treasure trove of ballers putting work in over the summer each and every year.

“The off-season is where I kind of help build a bigger engine, but I also tune up and I strengthen my weaknesses,” said C4 Sports Owner Sean Cooper. “I go back, I watch film, I see where my movement flaws are and it’s like life in general. Where did I not do as well? and even though I had a great year, where did I not do as well? and let me focus on what I need to in the off-season.”

“Coming here with Coop to C4, you’re going to get span of athletic training you can get in the area,” said Southeastern transfer Nate Omayebu. “I think it’s very important to train all year round so that you’re in your best form and you don’t have to worry about getting ready. So, you can stay ready, and you don’t have to get ready you know what I mean? "

It’s not always about the physical strides made in the off-season either. With a large part of the program at C4 geared towards teaching young athletes’ foundational pieces such as rest and recovery. While also building up their mental toughness to endure training at the higher levels.

“Just gets you prepared for like mental toughness, especially because you’re in the heat and you work everything,” said Denison High School Powerlifter Allie Heavner. “I’m not a runner but it gets me in shape even just to lift so I think that’s why.”

“We start to educate them about nutrition once they get into about the 7th or 8th grade,” said Cooper. “Then as 9th and 10th grade comes, you know, supplementation and really just telling them they have to get adequate rest and trying to inform and educate them on what the rest really does for the brain and how that effects the decision-making process to really go make a play. Again, it’s deeper than ‘Oh, I’m going to go out here and do some sprints.’ No like, what’s my brain doing, how am I wired?”

