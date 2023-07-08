Texoma Local
Reynoso leads Minnesota United against Austin

Emanuel Reynoso leads Minnesota United into a matchup with Austin following a two-goal showing against the Portland Timbers
Kids playing soccer.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin FC (7-8-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-7-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC -116, Austin FC +291, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Reynoso leads Minnesota United into a matchup with Austin following a two-goal performance against the Portland Timbers.

United is 6-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks 10th in the league giving up only 25 goals.

Austin is 5-8-4 in Western Conference games. Austin is 10th in the league drawing 110 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Austin won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has five goals and one assist for United. Reynoso has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jon Gallagher has five goals and one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Michael Boxall (injured), Ryen Jiba (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Robin Lod (injured), Dayne St. Clair (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Franco Fragapane (injured), Kemar Lawrence (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

