Cooler End to the Weekend

Couple more rain chances Monday and Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After some strong to severe thunderstorms early Sunday morning, it’s all about the cooler temperatures this Sunday afternoon. Currently most of Texoma is at least 10 degrees below the normal July average high of 92 degrees. Though it is still rather muggy out because of those storms. The rain is done for Sunday, but will return early Monday morning and then again early Tuesday morning. Monday’s rain will be scattered and slight but Tuesday should give most of Texoma another soaking before it’s back to drier and sunnier July days.

After Tuesday’s rain wraps up, skies will begin to clear up and southerly winds will speed up. Wednesday through Friday will see a significant warming trend that may have you missing today’s cooler temperatures. Temperatures in the upper 90s and potentially tipping over into 100+ degree territory is expected by the end of this week.

Enjoy the cooler end to the weekend Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

