Early Morning Sunday Storms

Less of a severe risk, but looks like lots of rain
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Saturday’s storms were isolated, but severe in Eastern Texoma with gusty winds and heavy rainfall that triggered a few Flood Advisories.

More Flood Advisories may be needed as a storm system is currently moving through the Oklahoma panhandle and will be in Texoma around 6am Sunday. Most of Texoma will experience overnight thunderstorms that will begin to wind down around 2pm Sunday afternoon. Overall, it will cool temperatures and make Sunday afternoon and evening a pleasant July evening.

Some more rain is expected overnight into Monday with another round on deck for Tuesday. After Tuesday, it’s back to July heat with clear skies and temperatures soaring into the upper 90s. This heat up will be fueled by strong southerly winds pushing 20mph, which could help temperatures rise to 100 in some areas by Friday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

