Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Nationals and Rangers meet in series rubber match

Both the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas Rangers (52-38, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (35-54, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (8-1, 2.71 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -204, Nationals +170; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington is 35-54 overall and 14-32 at home. The Nationals are 27-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas is 52-38 overall and 25-20 on the road. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .274, the top team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .261 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 26 doubles and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 12-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .283 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A pilot was found dead at the scene of an airplane crash in Grayson County Saturday morning.
Pilot dies after plane crashes in Grayson County
The beloved Sherman exit is closed, but not for good.
Thrill Hill: Iconic Sherman exit closed
Katherine Morris, a former Sherman school teacher, who was arrested for having an inappropriate...
Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student serving time in jail
Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies booked Nathaniel Judgement Rogers into the Grayson County...
Man booked into Grayson County Jail on over 20 charges after allegedly running people off the road
Ticket options for passengers interested in riding the Heartland Flyer doubled from four to...
Amtrak and ODOT unveil new pricing options for the Heartland Flyer

Latest News

Francisco Oropeza is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse after a hearing Thursday,...
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
Texas Rangers
Candelario and Meneses HRs help Nats snap 5-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Rangers
FILE - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich points from the bench are during the second half...
Popovich, NBA’s winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president
Texas Rangers
Nationals take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers