Remembering Molly Miller 10 years Later

MARIETTA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The case of Molly Miller hits close to home to the community in Love County.

It’s been 10 years since 17-year-old Molly Miller and 22-year-old Colt Haynes went missing after a police chase back in 2013. While the case continues, friends and family members came together to share memories and stories of Molly with a candlelight vigil.

“This event is just to give these people who are invested in Molly to have a place to come and remember her,” Paula Fielder, Molly Miller’s cousin said. “I’m hoping that the people can come and enjoy themselves, remember Molly, meet her family and get to know one another.”

While time has passed on, Molly’s presence can still be felt through her loved ones daily.

“She wanted her eyebrows waxed, and her mother just refused to let me do that,” Fielder said. “But her mother did allow me to dye her hair black like mine, and so I think that is my best memory because she loved it so much.”

“Its been 10 years and you’re almost mad,” Misty Miller, second-cousin to Molly stated. “And you’re mad, and then you’re knowing she’s with her uncle, and my daddy, her grandma and her grandpa all at the same time.”

As the search continues for missing Molly Miller, the family says there is hope that they will one day get the closure they need.

“This has gone on for 10 years and with those 10 years we have gotten 35,000 followers and you know they have been so supportive sending their love and prayers to us, encouraging over the 10 years,” Fielder said.

“We just wanna keep this memory out, keep everybody knowing that we’re still looking for answers, we don’t know anything,” Miller added.

