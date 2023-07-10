Choctaw County crash sends Hugo man to hospital
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. on E 2090 Road in Choctaw County, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The report states that 63-year-old James Diggs was driving eastbound when he drove off the road and hit a drainage culvert and fence, driving into the ditch.
OHP stated they’re still investigating why it happened.
Diggs was later flown to a Plano hospital with head injuries.
