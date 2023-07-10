Choctaw County crash sends Hugo man to hospital

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on E 2090 Road in Choctaw County, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The report states that 63-year-old James Diggs was driving eastbound when he drove off the road and hit a drainage culvert and fence, driving into the ditch.

OHP stated they’re still investigating why it happened.

Diggs was later flown to a Plano hospital with head injuries.

