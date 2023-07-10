Texoma Local
Durant animal shelter hosts adoption event

On Saturday, the Durant Animal Shelter teamed up with PetSense to try to find some pets a new home.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Darren Beckham works for Durant Animal Control and he said that they hoped to see a lot of people taking pets home.

“We’re doing an adoption event to try to get some dog, some animals adopted,” Beckham said. “We have five dogs and we have some kittens and a cat as well.”

PetSense manager Melinda Scott says that the store offered lots of incentives for potential adopters during the event.

“We provide a free bath and nail trim for the ones that get adopted,” Scott said. “We provide a goodie bag with toys and treats. We give them coupons. They get a call or a leash when they get adopted as well.”

If you missed Saturday’s adoption event, then there’s no need to worry because there are still plenty of furry friends available both at PetSense and at the Durant Animal Shelter that are still in need of a good home.

Scott says that the store will continue to partner with the shelter as much as possible to get these pets adopted.

“They are so overcapacity right now and we have so many animals that need homes,” Scott said.

PetSense will be hosting an even bigger adoption event featuring vendors, food trucks, and more on October 21st.

You can view all of the animals up for adoption on the Durant Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet from either the shelter or PetSense, they both encourage you to come down in-person or give them a call as soon as possible.

