Families Affected by Loco Tornado Seek Answers

Loco, Oklahoma(KXII) - Brandon Thompson says that he expected that getting his families’ life back in order after last month’s tornado would be difficult.

Thompson said his main focus was on taking care of his parents and family, “They’re elderly, you know? They don’t know how to start over. They’ve worked their entire lives to get to the point where they can enjoy retirement and now they’ve got to start all over, a new home, new cars, they’ve lost both their vehicles and lost their home.”

But he says what came as a surprise was how hard it was to find help.

“Even with the governor saying ‘do the SBA’,” Thompson said, “Alright, I’ve done that, my brothers done that, the people down the road have done that, and we’ve all been declined. Where do we go from here on the things that we’ve had issues with, to get some progress to get some help?”

Last month, the Thompson families experienced a tornado that devastated their three homes outside of Loco, Oklahoma. Since then, they’ve been sorting through belongings and calling offices around the State while searching for resources for help.

“We called the governors office, we get told to call this one, we called the other office, we get told to call this one, we’ve tried our senators, we’ve tried our representatives, we’ve tried our governors office, then the governor says ‘hey I’m going to declare a declaration for a SBA apply there, best of luck to ya’ so we apply for the SBA only to get turned down because of credit issues, I mean yeah of course we’re gonna have credit issues, we’ve just been through COVID.”

Thompson says at this point he doesn’t know where else to turn. But he isn’t giving up.

“I’m trying to gather some attention to maybe drive a force to the governor’s office to say hey these farmers, these ranchers they are having issues, they can’t afford to replace their homes they spent all their lives building up, to take care of, they don’t have money to start all over again.”

The American National Bank of Wilson has set in place a tornado relief donation for the Thompson family and can be reached at 580-668-2341 for those who wish to contribute.

