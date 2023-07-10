FBI investigating homicide in Clayton

CLAYTON, Okla. (KXII) - Clayton Police sat the FBI investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive on the north side of town.

A social media post from the police department stated the man was found at N 8th Street and Van Horn on Saturday afternoon.

Clayton Police worked with the Choctaw Nation Police to give the man CPR, according to the post, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated he died due to injuries, and that the FBI is now investigating it as a homicide.

