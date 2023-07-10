Texoma Local
Hometown Heroes celebration for Reverend Gardner

By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Antioch Baptist Church in Denison, Texas has one of the oldest ministers in the area.

Veteran and Reverend Manuel Gardner is now 94 years old and continues to serve Christ and the community for over 50 years.

Hometown Heroes held a ceremony Sunday, July ninth, for the members of the church to come together to celebrate Reverend Gardner’s impact of service in the military and the community. They did this by sharing their personal experiences and knowledge of his works in the church.

The church says that Reverend Gardner looks as good on the outside as he is on the inside, bringing style all around Denison, even in grocery stores.

Reverend Gardner says he feels good about the ceremony held in his honor.

Hometown Heroes is an organization founded in 2017 by Rayce Guess, former Denison city councilman and current vice president of the local NAACP. He curated this organization as he was preparing to run for Denison City Council. Guess says he found out that Grayson County per capita was one of the oldest in Texas with one of the highest concentrations of Veterans. He says that prior to the pandemic, they were honoring about one Veteran every six weeks.

It was going to be specific to honoring World War II and Vietnam Veterans, but have additionally honored Korean War, and Desert Storm/ Desert Shield Vets.

Rayce Guess picks his honoree by the nominations sent to his Facebook Messenger.

