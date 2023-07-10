Lead awareness session held at the Choctaw Community Center

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - “People believe that lead isn’t a problem anymore. and unfortunately, that’s not true,” Eastern Research Group’s Valerie Overton said.

The Choctaw Community Center filled with people learning more about lead and the danger it poses every day.

“There are many hazardous waste sites and other kind of sources of lead and exposure to lead in the community that people don’t necessarily think about,” Overton continued.

Lead is non-biodegradable, meaning once it is introduced into the environment, it’s here to stay.

You can find lead in paint, hunting ammunition, and even some fishing tackle.

“It stays in the air and soil and water, and there are so many different sources, either from industrial sources or from lead pipes, lead paint,” Overton shared.

knowing who is most at risk to lead poisoning is key.

The smallest amounts of lead can cause major problems in the development of children.

“Our biggest concern is with young children under the age of six. and that’s because their brains and nervous systems are still developing.”

But knowledge is power and there are ways to reduce your exposure to lead altogether.

“So, mopping and using wet cloths instead of dry cloths for dusting and also eating a healthy diet that’s rich in calcium, iron, and vitamin c, because those nutrients actually help minimize the absorption of lead into our system,” Overton explained.

If you have small children, and you live in a home that was built before 1978, experts suggest getting your home tested.

Caution now, can spare families a lifetime of health problems later.

For more information about lead click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.