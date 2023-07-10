Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot was found dead at the scene of an airplane crash in Grayson County Saturday morning.
Pilot dies after plane crashes in Grayson County
Katherine Morris, a former Sherman school teacher, who was arrested for having an inappropriate...
Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student serving time in jail
The beloved Sherman exit is closed, but not for good.
Thrill Hill: Iconic Sherman exit closed
generic graphic
FBI investigating homicide in Clayton
Co-owners Ben Watson and Simon Keizer only started working on the Texoma Football Club about 9...
Texoma Football Club brings soccer showcase to Sherman

Latest News

FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital is captured a day after his escape