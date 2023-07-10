McAlester man dead after drowning at Lake Eufaula

PITTSBURG, Okla. (KXII) -a McAlester man is dead after drowning in an incident at Lake Eufaula Saturday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Allen Wright was fishing on an inner tube when the tube drifted into deeper water.

Witnesses said Wright fell off the tube and never resurfaced.

His body was found two hours later.

