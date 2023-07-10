Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

McAlester man dead after drowning at Lake Eufaula

a McAlester man is dead after drowning in an incident at Lake Eufaula Saturday evening.
a McAlester man is dead after drowning in an incident at Lake Eufaula Saturday evening.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG, Okla. (KXII) -a McAlester man is dead after drowning in an incident at Lake Eufaula Saturday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Allen Wright was fishing on an inner tube when the tube drifted into deeper water.

Witnesses said Wright fell off the tube and never resurfaced.

His body was found two hours later.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot was found dead at the scene of an airplane crash in Grayson County Saturday morning.
Pilot dies after plane crashes in Grayson County
The beloved Sherman exit is closed, but not for good.
Thrill Hill: Iconic Sherman exit closed
Katherine Morris, a former Sherman school teacher, who was arrested for having an inappropriate...
Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student serving time in jail
Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies booked Nathaniel Judgement Rogers into the Grayson County...
Man booked into Grayson County Jail on over 20 charges after allegedly running people off the road
Co-owners Ben Watson and Simon Keizer only started working on the Texoma Football Club about 9...
Texoma Football Club brings soccer showcase to Sherman

Latest News

A Hugo man was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon.
Choctaw County crash sends Hugo man to hospital
generic graphic
FBI investigating homicide in Clayton
On Saturday, the Durant Animal Shelter teamed up with PetSense to try to find some pets a new...
Durant animal shelter hosts adoption event
Antioch Baptist Church in Denison, Texas has one of the oldest ministers in the area.
Hometown Heroes celebration for Reverend Gardner