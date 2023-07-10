Residents Concerned After Ardmore Weekend Shooting

Ardmore, Oklahoma (KXII) - Jenny Weckerly lives in a usually quiet neighborhood just off Rockford Place Road in Ardmore.

Weckerly was outside working in her yard Saturday afternoon when she noticed suspicious activity happening down her street, “I saw him and I was like, ‘Is he doing what I think he’s doing?’ And then after he squeezed off a few shots I was like oh yeah, that’s gunshots, no doubt in my mind.”

“One guy went on north, and the other gentleman was coming from the south,” Weckerly explained. “And he just stepped up into the grass and started firing, he fired like four shots, then he took his gun stuck it back down his pants and he walked on down through here”

No one was hit and the suspect fled the scene, but he was spotted returning to the area on Sunday, where witnesses and police were able to identify him as 18-year-old Derrick Washington. Washington has since been taken into custody at the Carter County Jail where he will face multiple gun charges.

Ardmore Police Sergeant Jake Glazener says they believe the crime may be gang related.

“Yea we see a a pretty big uptake in our violent crime as well as our property crime during the summer months just because with is being warmer and people being more out and about,” Sgt. Glazener states. “Unfortunately we have somewhat of a gang problem in Ardmore, a lot of our violent crime is gang related or shootings, drive by shootings especially, they tend to be gang related.”

Weckerly says that residents on her street have already began to take precautions since the event, “We’ve got a couple that are elderly ladies and they’re leaving their outside lights on, all night long, their back lights and their front lights, and there’s several of us doing that, and hopefully we can keep any disturbances away, because this is a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

