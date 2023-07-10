Texoma Local
Sherman ISD approves budget for upcoming school year

By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Last month, the Sherman ISD Board of Trustees approved the district’s budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent, Tyson Bennett, said this year’s budget has a large focus on student resources and staff compensation.

“It’s all about improving academic performance, our support services to students and also providing quality, exceptional staff members in all areas,” Bennett said.

Bennett said SISD has consistently had the highest starting salary for teachers in Grayson County. Pay increases included in the budget are designed to keep it that way.

“We will be providing a 3% to the midpoint raise,” Bennett said, “That will translate into a $1,750 increase for teachers in return, it’s going to be a starting salary of $55,450.”

Other improvements include enhanced benefits.

“We’ve seen health insurance increase over the years, we want to make sure that we’re keeping pace with that,” Bennett said.

Licensed Vocational Nurses will also get a pay increase. In addition, there will now be a premium for evening custodians.

The district website also lists new positions that the budget will allow including another police officer and a language-speech pathologist.

Bennett said there will be 32 new teachers coming on board this semester to improve the student-teacher ratio.

“Reducing class size is going to be able to provide more individualized attention for our students,” Bennett said.

Students will also have access to additional support including more counseling and tutoring.

The budget will also ensure technology and transportation is up to date.

