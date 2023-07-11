Atoka man dies in Calera crash

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -One man is dead and another was taken to a local hospital after a crash on US 69/75 in Calera last night.

Police said about 7:30 p.m. Larry Rathmann Jr. of Kansas was driving a semi north when he veered left and went through the median, striking a southbound pickup driven by Ryan Frailicks of Atoka.

Frailicks was pronounced dead.

Rathmann was taken to the hospital.

Calera Police said neither appeared to have been wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.