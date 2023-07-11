Texoma Local
Crash leaves Honey Grove firefighter in critical condition

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A member of the Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department is in critical condition after a crash on Sunday night.

According to a social media post, Evan Brown and Bryson Braley were responding to an accident just before 10 p.m. when their vehicle crashed.

Braley sustained minor injuries, but Brown sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to Honey Grove VFD.

The department set up a GoFundMe to help the family with medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

