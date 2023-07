DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An alert for drivers in Denison. Crawford Street, from Kerby Drive to Lillis Lane, is closed this week for pavement repairs.

This is part of the ongoing construction in that area.

Traffic will be detoured to Jenny Lane and Elk Street.

The road is expected to reopen Monday, July 17.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.