Denison Police and Fire encouraging community to donate blood

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Police and Fire Department are going head-to-head for a friendly competition that will save lives.

They hold the Battle of the Badge blood drive every year to encourage the community to donate blood.

“So whoever gets the most people to participate on that particular day will win the competition,” said Haley Banks, Denison’s Police Media Relations Coordinator.

Tuesday was the fire department’s turn, the Texoma Regional Blood Center set up shop outside Fire Station Two.

Thursday, the bloodmobile will be outside the police department on West Morton Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The police department has won three years in a row.

