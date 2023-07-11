Denison Police investigate possible car vs. pedestrian incident

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a possible vehicle versus pedestrian incident at northbound 75 under the FM-120 bridge.

According to a press release, police responded around 10 p.m. Monday night to find an unknown male, dead in the road. After further investigation, no debris field was found.

The driver involved told officers the victim was laying in the road when he was hit, according to the release.

Police say the driver is fully cooperating with officers.

The unknown male was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification.

