Drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old boy at his grandmother’s birthday party

Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his grandmother's birthday party.
Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his grandmother’s birthday party.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in a Chicago suburb was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Ulysses Campos had been playing with a group of children in an alley late Saturday when four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement Sunday night.

The boy was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

Ulysses died just two weeks shy of his 10th birthday, his family told WLS. They said he loved playing video games and making people laugh.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for his funeral.

No one else was struck by gunfire in the 10:15 p.m. shooting, which happened in a Franklin Park neighborhood about a mile outside Chicago’s western city limits.

Police said a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody, and officers found a car suspected to be involved in the shooting in nearby Leyden Township. They asked anyone with information to contact the department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

