DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A 34-year-old Durant man was care flighted to DFW after being struck by a train Monday night.

Durant Police said the man was clipped by the train while walking too close to the tracks near Business 70 and West Main and suffered lacerations on his left side.

News 12 was told he was admitted in stable condition.

