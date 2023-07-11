Kingston family loses home, pet in Fourth of July fire

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A fire on the Fourth of July forced a Kingston family out of their home.

Kingston firefighters raced to a home on Hahn Street on the Fourth of July, the fire marshal says a neighbor called 911.

“Fire crews that responded went and investigated and found that the back porch was on fire,” Kingston Fire Marshal Blyth Headding said.

Marshal Headding said the family wasn’t home when it happened. They had gone to watch fireworks on the lake.

It took firefighters about two hours to get things under control.

“Most of the blaze was contained to the back porch, there was some extension into the kitchen area,” Marshal Headding said. “There was just a lot of smoke damage into the rest of the house. The homeowners unfortunately lost a pet of theirs due to smoke inhalation.”

Fire Marshal Headding is in charge of investigating the cause of fires like this. He said it looks like it started either from a barbecue grill, or fireworks the family had in the back yard.

“If you choose to set fireworks off, make sure it’s a containable area with no dead grass, or anything like that to where it can set fire.”

When it comes to outdoor cooking, make sure your grill is a safe distance too.

“The heat from your grill can actually begin to transmit heat and with vinyl siding and wood siding like that and start a fire that way.”

Words of caution as the long hot summer goes on.

