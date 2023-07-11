Late-Night Storms....Again?

An upper level wave over the Texas Panhandle will interact with a warm and super-humid atmosphere to produce the potential for torrential rainfall. rainfall rates of two inches per hour are certainly possible. Bear in mind this will be some, not for all. Soils are fairly saturated over the region so runoff will be quick and roads will flood where this rain turns up. Please be alert to flooded roadways and never drive through floodwaters of unknown depth, or more than 6 inches deep. Lows tonight will depend on the rain pattern, but low 70s is a pretty good bet. Winds will be southeast at 10 to 15 mph but of course much stronger and gusty in thunderstorms.

The rain ends Tuesday morning leaving us with hot and humid conditions, it will be oppressively humid thanks to evaporation from recent rounds of rain, Heat Advisories are in effect for Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will depend on cloud cover, but will top out generally in the lower 90s, with Heat Index values as high as 100 degrees. Tuesday’s winds should be from the south and southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

The longer-range weather pattern looks rather stable from Wednesday into the weekend as the persistent nightly storm set-up of late shifts farther north, leaving us hot and very humid.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

