Lone Grove man arrested for aggravated possession of child porn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove man is in jail after authorities said they found nearly 300 child porn photos and videos in his possession.

Court documents show a warrant was issued last month for 26-year-old Brando Chavez.

Chavez is charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Chavez was arrested over the weekend and is being held in the Carter County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.