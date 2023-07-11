Texoma Local
Lone Grove man arrested for aggravated possession of child porn

Brando Chavez, 26, is in jail after authorities said they found nearly 300 child porn photos...
Brando Chavez, 26, is in jail after authorities said they found nearly 300 child porn photos and videos in his possession.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove man is in jail after authorities said they found nearly 300 child porn photos and videos in his possession.

Court documents show a warrant was issued last month for 26-year-old Brando Chavez.

Chavez is charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Chavez was arrested over the weekend and is being held in the Carter County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

