Man arrested for aggravated assault after pulling a knife on another man

Miguel Lopez was arrested for aggravated assault Sunday after pulling a knife on another man...
Miguel Lopez was arrested for aggravated assault Sunday after pulling a knife on another man and cutting his neck.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested for aggravated assault Sunday after pulling a knife on another man and cutting his neck.

According to Sherman Police, officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of E. Tuck St. for a disturbance.

Officers said Miguel Lopez came to the residence to confront another man about a previous issue between the two of them.

A fight broke out and Lopez pulled a knife and the man was cut on the side of the neck, according to Sergeant Brett Mullen.

The man’s injury was not life threatening.

Mullen said Lopez was arrested for aggravated assault.

