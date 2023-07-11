Man arrested for DWI after hit and run crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash on Saturday.

According to Sherman Police, officers were called to Kiotee Bumper Club in the 4400 block of W. Houston St. for a hit and run crash around 11:15 p.m.

Officers learned a crash happened outside the business and one of the vehicles, a blue Dodge Ram, fled the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers found evidence that led them to the Grove Apartments in the 2100 block of W. Moore St., where they located the suspect vehicle trying to leave.

Officers conducted a stop and identified the driver as Jason Edward Smith.

Smith exhibited multiple indicators of intoxication and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Sergeant Brett Mullen said additional charges will likely be filed for the hit and run portion of the incident.

