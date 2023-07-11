Man pleads guilty to charges for dealing meth in Ardmore

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing methamphetamine.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Justin Wilson, 37, of Ardmore pleaded guilty to dealing meth on Monday.

The indictment says that the charges stem from five occasions in late 2021 and early 2022 where Wilson dealt meth from two houses in Ardmore.

The judge accepted the plea, and Wilson will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending sentencing.

