DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 75 under the FM 120 bridge.

Late Monday night a motorist told police he hit someone who was already lying in the road.

The man’s body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office where they’ll work to identify him and how he died.

