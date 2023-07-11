Mauppin, Flowers and Dodson named all-state

(KXII) - Dodd City softball standout Lindsey Mauppin has been named 1st team all state by the Texas Sports Writers.

Mauppin did plenty of pitching this year but earns first team as a shortstop. She helped lead the Lady Hornets to the state softball tournament again this year.

Honey Grove standout Sonora Flowers was named honorable mention all-state by the sports writers as a utility player.

Gainesville’s Kennedy Dodson was named second team all-state in Class 4A.

