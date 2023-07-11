Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

McCurtain County man sentenced to federal prison after guilty plea in attempted murder case

McKinney was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted...
McKinney was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of a Broken Bow man.(McCurtain County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Idabel man was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of a Broken Bow man.

On Monday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Lawrence McKinney, 36, would be heading to federal prison for an incident where he drove to Broken Bow and shot a man, intending to kill him.

The man survived, and on March 28, 2022, McKinney pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit murder.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
FBI investigating homicide in Clayton
A pilot was found dead at the scene of an airplane crash in Grayson County Saturday morning.
Pilot dies after plane crashes in Grayson County
A Hugo man was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon.
Choctaw County crash sends Hugo man to hospital
Katherine Morris, a former Sherman school teacher, who was arrested for having an inappropriate...
Teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student serving time in jail
Police responded around 10 p.m. Monday night to find an unknown male, dead in the road.
Denison Police investigate possible car vs. pedestrian incident

Latest News

Durant man clipped by train
Brando Chavez, 26, is in jail after authorities said they found nearly 300 child porn photos...
Lone Grove man arrested for aggravated possession of child porn
The man’s body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office where they’ll work to...
Man struck by vehicle on Highway 75 in Denison
Miguel Lopez was arrested for aggravated assault Sunday after pulling a knife on another man...
Man arrested for aggravated assault after pulling a knife on another man