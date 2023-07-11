McCurtain County man sentenced to federal prison after guilty plea in attempted murder case

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Idabel man was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of a Broken Bow man.

On Monday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Lawrence McKinney, 36, would be heading to federal prison for an incident where he drove to Broken Bow and shot a man, intending to kill him.

The man survived, and on March 28, 2022, McKinney pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit murder.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.