Nocona woman killed in head-on crash

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Nocona woman is dead after a fiery, head-on crash in Montague County on Friday.

According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened on State Highway 59, three miles north of Bowie, around 5:45 p.m.

DPS said 23-year-old Journie Fletcher was killed when the car she was riding in tried to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and hit another car head-on.

The crash caused the car to go airborne and flip; Fletcher was ejected. DPS said the car caught on fire after the crash, but was extinguished by witnesses.

Two other people were injured. The driver, 21-year-old Symon Ford, who is in critical condition, and a passenger in the other car.

The report said Fletcher was not wearing a seatbelt.

