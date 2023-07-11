Texoma Local
Oklahoma State Election Board launches online voter registration program

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Election Board launched a new program that will allow eligible Oklahomans to register to vote online.

Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax announced the launch of the board’s new program.

“The implementation of Online Voter Registration was the product of a team effort,” Ziriax said. “The State Election Board is grateful to our partners at OMES and Service Oklahoma for helping us make online voter registration a reality in Oklahoma.”

In order to be eligible to register online, voters must some key requirements that include being a citizen of the United States, an Oklahoma resident, and being at least 18 years old by election day.

People who do not have an Oklahoma driver license or state identification car, or those who do not have a digital signature on file can still fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal’s “voter registration wizard” that they can then submit by mail or in person to their county election board.

Prospective voters must also have a valid Oklahoma driver license or state identification card, and they must have a digital signature on file with Service Oklahoma.

Once an application has been approved, voters will receive a voter ID card in the mail that will confirm their registration.

