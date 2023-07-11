Pottsboro’s Kent drafted by Angels in MLB draft

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro Cardinals standout Barrett Kent has been drafted by the Angels.

Kent, a standout pitcher for the Cardinals goes in the 8th round of the MLB draft, selected 234th overall.

Kent has already signed to play college baseball at Arkansas, so he has options.

Grayson pitcher Josh Bostick went to the San Francisco Giants in the 8th round as well.

