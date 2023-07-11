Rain is Gone...Heat Advisories Return

Intense Tuesday morning thunderstorms brought a wide range of precipitation totals, from 6″ in parts of Murray County to just enough to wet the dust in Gainesville. Other totals include:

Antlers...3.23″

Ada...2.70″

Ardmore...2.22″

Atoka...2.10″

Bonham 0.54″

Durant...2.09″

Hugo...1.98″

Sherman...0.57″

Our attention turns to increasing temperatures within a super-humid air mass for mid to late week. This makes for oppressive conditions for the next few days. Heat Advisories are posted for all of Texoma for Wednesday and will likely be extended through at least Saturday. Wednesday will begin with lows between 77 and 81 degrees followed by sunny and very hot, highs 97 to 102 and Heat Index “feels like” readings as high as 114 degrees! Winds will run from the south at 10-20 mph so at least, there will be a bit of a breeze. Take it easy in the heat!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.