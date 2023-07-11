Rock Creek Resort under 6th boil order in two months

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Texas Water Utilities has announced six boil water notices since May 16, 2023 for customers in the Rock Creek Resort water system.

According to a press release, each notice was for planned distribution system maintenance that cause service disruptions.

The latest notice affects Roaring Fork Cir., S. Oakmont Ct., N. Oakmont Ct., Wynstone Dr., Toscana Cir., Glenmoor Ln., Bay Creek Ln., Meridian Ln., Palisades Cir., Pine Hills, Eagle Oaks Dr., Palisades Dr., and Barrington Cir.

Customers will be notified when the water is safe to drink again.

